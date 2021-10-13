Plans for 20mph zone, crossings and road changes on Ramsgate seafront area

Changes to roads on Ramsgate seafront are being proposed by Thanet council.

The works follow a successful bid for £2,704,213 of Government money from the Future High Streets Fund.

The plans are to:

Provide improved crossing facilities at Military Road and Leopold Street.

Remove the existing pedestrian guarding at the Albion Hill/Harbour Parade/Madeira Walk junction.

Introduce a raised highway carriageway with material change to the surface of Harbour Parade. This will provide a defining location to Harbour Street and creating a distinctive look and character for the Harbour area.

Install a signalled junction and crossing point at the Albion Hill/Harbour Parade/Madeira Walk junction.

Reduce bus layby capacity to the north side of Madeira Walk.

Create a 20mph zone to the seafront area and town centre.

The aim is to increase pedestrian space and reduce vehicle use.

It is anticipated that construction works will start in Autumn 2022 and be completed in Spring 2023.

Thanet council is asking for views on the plans.

The council says: “The proposals will create a more welcoming space for pedestrians and reduce the dominance of cars in the area, as well as contribute to the wider regeneration of the town centre.

“The proposed changes aim to increase the number of people who are visiting the harbour and seafront to also walk into the retail areas and town centre.”

More information on the proposals here.

Two public drop-in sessions will take place at The Customs House, Ramsgate, on Wednesday 3 November (1pm-3pm) and Thursday 4 November (5pm-7pm) where people can find out more about the scheme, ask any questions and share their views.

Cllr Ash Ashbee, Leader of Thanet District Council, said: “I am delighted that the first of our Future High Street Fund projects starts with this public consultation. It’s really important that our residents, specifically within Ramsgate, tell us what they think of the proposals so their views can be built into these plans.

“By improving the links between key areas of Ramsgate, and by creating a more inviting and welcoming environment to flow between them, is key to help aid the regeneration of the town. I look forward to residents sharing their views with us.”

The results from the consultation will be reported to the Thanet Joint Transportation Board (made up of Thanet District Council and Kent County Councillors) on Tuesday 14 December. The detailed design work, including any feedback from the consultation, will then take place.

The public can comment on the proposals by completing an online survey by 5pm on Friday 26 November. A hard copy is available on request via consultation@thanet.gov.uk.