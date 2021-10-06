Appeal following death of 93-year-old man after St Nicholas-at-Wade crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in St Nicholas-at-Wade where a 93-year-old man lost his life.

The man was riding a bicycle from Orchard Lane and turned onto the A28 Canterbury Road in St Nicholas-at-Wade, where he was involved in a collision with a car.

The green Vauxhall Corsa had been travelling along the A28 towards Margate at the time. The collision took place at around 9.30am on Monday (October 4).

The cyclist was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries and died the following day.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email them quoting XX/MW/110/21.