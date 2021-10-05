Brazilian military ship at anchorage off Walpole Bay

A military ship sailing under the flag of Brazil is at anchor off Walpole Bay.

The NE Brasil is listed as on military operations. NE Brasil (U-27) is a training ship of the Brazilian Navy and carries 442 midshipmen (officers in training) from the Brazilian Naval and Merchant Marine Academies.

The 424ft vessel was built at a cost of $ 124.2 million and launched in September 1983. Armaments include cannons and rocket launchers. It is also equipped with a helipad and has previously carried a Westland Super Lynx

Once every two years Brasil makes a worldwide trip, commencing in Rio de Janeiro and going to ports in Lisbon, Hamburg and London.