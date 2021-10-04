Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in Thanet Way crash

A police appeal for information has been made after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A299 yesterday (October 3).

Kent Police was called to the coastbound carriageway of the Thanet Way at St Nicholas at Wade at 4.15pm following a collision involving a silver Aprilia motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries in the incident.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and asking motorists to check for dashcam footage that may help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/CF/108/21 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk