Anti-weapon protesters block entrances to Instro Precision site at Discovery Park

October 4, 2021 Kathy Bailes News 0

The protest at Discovery Park

Protesters from the Palestine Action group have blocked entrances to the Ind=stro Precision site at Discovery Park, Sandwich, this morning (October 4).

Protesters say the company supplies Israel with weapons to kill Palestinian people in Gaza.

Instro Precision says it is a supplier and system integrator of support equipment for military and commercial electro-optical sensors in the world.

In 2019 the firm moved to Discovery Park from Broadstairs where it had been the target of numerous protests.

Protesters are understood to have barricaded themselves inside the site at around 7.50am today. Police are in attendance.

Kent Police have been contacted for further details.

