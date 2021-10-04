Anti-weapon protesters block entrances to Instro Precision site at Discovery Park

Protesters from the Palestine Action group have blocked entrances to the Ind=stro Precision site at Discovery Park, Sandwich, this morning (October 4).

Protesters say the company supplies Israel with weapons to kill Palestinian people in Gaza.

Instro Precision says it is a supplier and system integrator of support equipment for military and commercial electro-optical sensors in the world.

BREAKING: All entrances to Israel’s “state-of-the-art” arms factory in Kent are blocked. Their landlords offices @DiscoveryPark_ are occupied. And Elbit’s factory, Instro Precision, is shut down! #ShutElbitDown pic.twitter.com/umarGQfLRG — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) October 4, 2021

In 2019 the firm moved to Discovery Park from Broadstairs where it had been the target of numerous protests.

Protesters are understood to have barricaded themselves inside the site at around 7.50am today. Police are in attendance.

Kent Police have been contacted for further details.