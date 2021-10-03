Awards for blooming marvellous Ramsgate

Ramsgate in Bloom entrants have celebrated a successful year in the South and Southeast in Bloom competition.

Last year Ramsgate entered for the first time in the Seaside Coastal Town category with the harbour area after the idea was put forward by PCSO John Litchfield.

This year the town had six entrants and visiting judges were impressed to see the beautiful displays.

Awards:

Small Coastal Town – Royal Harbour Ramsgate – Silver

Parishes in Bloom – Cliffsend Parish Council – Highly Commended

Heritage Parks and Gardens – Winterstoke Gardens – Silver Gilt and Judge’s Award

It’s your Neighbourhood – Westcliff Promenade – Improving

It’s Your neighbourhood – Addington Community Group – Advancing

It’s your Neighbourhood – Nelson Crescent Residents Association – Thriving

Other entrants also scooped awards:

St Lawrence College – Business & Landscape Management – Gold

Ramsgate’s Peace Memorial -Silver Gilt award

Broadstairs Town Team’s gardens – Thriving

Langmead Guest House, Ramsgate – Silver

PCSO Litchfield said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without all the volunteers, Ramsgate Town Councillors and Ramsgate Town technicians, so a big thank you to everyone.”

Britain in Bloom and the regional South & South East in Bloom have various categories for people to enter each year including; Parks, Churchyards, Conservation Areas and It’s Your Neighbourhood.