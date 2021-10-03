Awards for blooming marvellous Ramsgate

Ramsgate in Bloom entrants have celebrated a successful year in the South and Southeast in Bloom competition.
Last year Ramsgate entered for the first time in the Seaside Coastal Town category with the harbour area after the idea was put forward by PCSO John Litchfield.
This year the town had six entrants and visiting judges were impressed to see the beautiful displays.
Awards:
Small Coastal Town – Royal Harbour Ramsgate – Silver
Parishes in Bloom – Cliffsend Parish Council – Highly Commended
Heritage Parks and Gardens – Winterstoke Gardens – Silver Gilt and Judge’s Award
It’s your Neighbourhood – Westcliff Promenade – Improving
It’s Your neighbourhood – Addington Community Group – Advancing
It’s your Neighbourhood – Nelson Crescent Residents Association – Thriving
Other entrants also scooped awards:
St Lawrence College – Business & Landscape Management – Gold
Ramsgate’s Peace Memorial -Silver Gilt award
Broadstairs Town Team’s gardens – Thriving
Langmead Guest House, Ramsgate – Silver
PCSO Litchfield said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without all the volunteers, Ramsgate Town Councillors and Ramsgate Town technicians, so a big thank you to everyone.”
Britain in Bloom and the regional South & South East in Bloom have various categories for people to enter each year including; Parks, Churchyards, Conservation Areas and It’s Your Neighbourhood.
Congratulations on the wonderful displays and all the hard work. I do hope the mayoress of Ramsgate can lead a campaign to help catch and stop those vandals who are trying to spoil our town by vandalism and graffiti.
Shop a yob don’t let them ruin our town.