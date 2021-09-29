St Lawrence Scout group appeal after vandals superglue locks on hut

The 1st St Lawrence Scout Group is appealing for information over incidents where the locks to their scout hut were superglued shut.

On Monday the locks to both entrances of the venue on Nethercourt Farm Road and Helvellyn Avenue were glued. It is thought the incident took place during the afternoon.

Scout group volunteer Nirav Patel said: “ A similar incident happened on September 18/19 to our Helvellyn Avenue entrance. This is malicious damage and a criminal act.

“We have notified the police but if anyone has any information then please can they contact our Scout Group via email at: contact@1ststlawrence.org.uk or contact the police.

“Scouting gives young people skills for life and we support over 150 young people at our Scout hut between the ages of 6 and 18 years old.”

Kent Police confirmed a report of the latest incident has been made to officers.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 5.15pm on Monday 27 September following a report that criminal damage had been caused to a padlock on a building in Helvellyn Avenue, Ramsgate.

“Initial enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances and anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 27-1051.”