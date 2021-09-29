Community Clothes Bank event at Union Church in Margate

A clothing bank will be open at Union Church in Margate tomorrow (September 30) from 10am to 1pm.

Community Clothes Bank, which is based in Whitstable but covers Canterbury area and Thanet, will offer free clothes and shoes for adults and children.

Magdalen Tyler-Whittle, from the clothes bank, said: “Clothing poverty is quite hidden here in the UK but we have been run off our feet since we started this project back in February this year.”

Community Clothes Bank is run by volunteers. They also collect donations of clean preloved or new clothes to then gift them to other members of the community who are in need of them.