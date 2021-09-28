Public meeting to discuss Margate Town Council proposal

A public meeting will be held tomorrow (September 29) to discuss proposals for a Margate Town Council.

In May the Mayor and Charter Trustees of Margate agreed that a plan for a Town Council for Margate should be actively pursued.

They said the formation of an independent Town Council for Margate would mean better direct access to government funds and grants and could benefit the community by being channelled into local projects and initiatives with a more tangible impact.

If successful, the newly-formed Town Council could provide services around litter, parking, crime prevention and parks and green spaces.

External consultants, Think Studio, were engaged to help shape the proposal and head up an awareness campaign

The electorate in CT9 will be asked to have their say on whether plans should be progressed, via an e-petition. If the results show that the majority support the formation of Margate Town Council, then a proposal will be sent to Thanet District Council for consideration.

Public consultations in 2014 resulted in agreement to set up a Westgate Town Council but to retain charter trustees in Margate.

The steps

To set up your own town or parish council, you’ll need to first give your local authority a petition containing the signatures of at least 7.5% of the local population.

The petition must:

state exactly what it proposes: creating a parish or town council for a defined area

contain the signatures of at least 7.5% of local electors, based on the most recent electoral register – you’ll need more signatures for areas with fewer than 2,500 electors

If the petition is valid, the local authority will carry out a ‘community governance review’ to see if a local council should be created. This can take up to 12 months.

The public meeting is being held at the Dreamland Ballroom (Hall by the Sea Road entrance), 6.30pm entrance for a 7pm start.