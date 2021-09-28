Government to take measures to ease fuel supply chain pressures

The Government is taking measures to help ease supply chain pressures and spikes in localised demand for fuel, including the approval to put on standby a pool of military drivers and extension to specific HGV licences.
British Army tanker drivers will be brought to a state of readiness in order to be deployed if required to deliver fuel to where it is needed most and to provide reassurance that fuel supplies remain strong. The military drivers will receive specialised training before deploying, enabling them to work with industry to address the supply chain pressures.
The Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) request was issued by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step.
“The UK continues to have strong supplies of fuel, however we are aware of supply chain issues at fuel station forecourts and are taking steps to ease these as a matter of priority.
“If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localised demand for fuel.”
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has authorised an extension to ADR driver licences, which allow drivers to transport goods, such as fuel.
The measure will apply to licences expiring between 27 September 2021 and 31 December 2021, and extend their validity until 31 January 2022.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Even though the current network of tanker drivers is capable of delivering all the fuel we need – we have taken the additional step of asking the army to help plug the gap, whilst new HGV drivers come on stream thanks to all the other measures we’ve already taken.
“Extending ADR licences will further help ease any pressures on fuel drivers by removing the need for refresher training courses and ensuring they can keep providing their vital service on our roads.”
The announcement follows a joint statement issued by the fuel industry confirming that fuel supplies at UK refineries and terminals remain high as well as encouraging the public to continue to purchase fuel as normal.
Over the weekend the Businesses Secretary took the decision to enact the Downstream Oil Protocol to relax competition rules to make it easier for industry to share information. This will help the sector to prioritise the delivery of fuel to the parts of the country and strategic locations that are most in need.
Currently supply issues in Thanet have resulted in the cancellation of matches for Margate and Ramsgate football clubs and continuing queues at isle forecourts.
I cannot understand why the Army are just on standby.
Why cannot the Army make deliveries at night whilst most people are Zzzzzzzzzzing.
Forecourt owners and fuel companies have all increased prices over the past few days thus paying for the additional time a forecourt manager has to be on site.. Tanker drivers and garage managers and owners know potentially in advance when a delivery is expected. Modern technology allows for text messages to be sent in advance or even when a tanker is 1 hour away so the site owner/manager doesn’t have to be on site all night.
Blame the media for the situation we are in. There were sufficient drivers before this situation arose and there will be after.
Regretfully I have to say I am alright Jack. I have an EV so I can charge over night at home whilst I am Zzzzzzing
The problem stems from the Lockdown! Many tanker, and HGV drivers stopped working, and thousands of EU drivers returned back home, as they were made unwelcome here! Now there is the perfect storm! I know of an HGV driver in his late 50’s who said he has given up driving, and he knows of many more people doing the same! Its not just the pay, its the poor conditions, having to sleep in a truck, unable to keep clean, urinating into plastic bottles, its no wonder women drivers aren’t interested in the job! And I suggest you car and van owners, make sure you lock your petrol caps, there are cases reported of people stealing fuel by syphoning it off! My cousin Bill was caught doing this during the Suez crisis in 1956, when petrol was rationed for a time, and he got fined £5.00 a lot of money then, probably about £100,00 today!
R, you don’t want to boast about having an electric car with the lack of investment in power stations and closing the coal fired ones down its only a matter of time before we have power cuts with no wind no windmills turning. Still it will please Boris and the Green Party for us all to not to move sitting in the dark.
You can’t tell me that within less than a week we have such a shortage of hgv and tanker drivers to the sum of hundred thousand drivers. This was known about ages ago so I’m afraid the government has caused this problem and also may be shortage of food for Christmas another difficult Christmas time if its not sorted out and on top of all the difficulties most people and families are facing shame on people involved with this mess again. And also because of lack of supply drivers not fuel but some garages have put there fuel prices up what’s government going to do about this money making process in the time of hard times.