Priory Infants celebrate National Fitness Day 2021 

On Wednesday, Priory Infant School celebrated National Fitness Day.

All of the children in the school participated in a variety of physical activities throughout the day, including trampolining, dancing and football. The children also learned about the importance of exercise, how to keep fit and how to lead healthy lifestyles.

The school says Priory Infants aims to encourage and motivate their pupils to get fit and make healthier choices, promoting fitness for everyone and showing that it is the best medicine for happier, healthier lives.

A school spokesperson said: “It was clear at the end of the day that the children not only had fun but they were also proud of themselves. They also couldn’t stop talking about how they wanted to continue to keep fit in different ways!”