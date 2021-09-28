Council investigation after woman injured at Walpole tidal pool

Thanet council is investigating after a woman was injured in an incident at Walpole Bay today (September 28).

It is understood the woman was at the tidal pool when she was pulled through a sluice gate.

The woman received medical attendance from passers-by before being taken to hospital.

Safety repairs were being carried out to the pool this week, with the sluice gates opened on Monday night to empty the pool. The suice gate was due to be closed at 7pm this evening.

Concerns that there is inadequate signage at the site to warn of the work have been raised.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “”The technical services team reported an accident involving a member of the public at Walpole Bay Tidal Pool this morning which we are currently investigating.”