Margate Man in the Stands: Waiting for Godo

There’s been a real ‘buzz’ around the place this season as Margate have been playing some, in the words of Alan Partridge, “lovely stuff”. So positive have the performances been that I’ve waxed lyrical to anyone who will listen or better still read my column, how it was inevitable that Margate would win the league having gone unbeaten throughout an impeccable season that would see Saunders squad compared to Wenger’s invincibles.

Sure enough, ever since Margate have lost two on the trot. However those two games were away from the 3G fortress that is Hartsdown Park so when Enfield came to town on Saturday (September 25) it represented a vital chance to get back to winning ways so that I could get back to outlandish claims.

The Green Giants from Enfield well and truly bossed possession in the first half but neither side created chances to write home about. More of the same to start the second half, Mo Faal caused all sorts of problems off the Enfield left flank and sure enough opened the scoring. Not seen a non league player celebrate that much or for that long before. Got a bit weird. 0-1.

The goal sure enough woke the Margate lads up but the long ball football was not causing too many concerns for the visiting defence. The equaliser came from a cross into the Enfield box being partially cleared. Monty was back to his beaverish best and collected the loose ball before having a pop. The shoot flicked off the forehead of Greenhalgh and things were level. 1-1.

Margate were the ones pushing for a winner late on and Greenhalgh missed a glorious opportunity to nab the points in what had been an even game overall. Seven yards out with the goal at his mercy he rolled the ball wide.

With the Gate attacking down their right, a man who looked no younger than 137 years old appeared at my left ‘get in the box and make him make a mistake. Stop dithering around’ was the cry. Palmer (Aka RP7 on this occasion RP17) heard him. Beating his man he delivered a glorious ball into the world famous ‘corridor of uncertainty’ and Martial Godo was there to slam it into the roof of the net. 2-1.

Celebrations as glorious as Godo’s hair ensued and rightly so as the points were Margate’s, which tends to be the case when the lads play at Hartsdown. It will be East Thurrock’s turn to make the daunting trip to our 3g fortress this Tuesday as floodlit nights at HDP return.

Up the gate!