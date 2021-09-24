Windmill Community Gardens to reopen weekly affordable produce market stall

Windmill Community Gardens in Margate is reopening its weekly onsite market stall on Thursday, September 30 from 11am – 4pm.

There will be a range of seasonal, local and chemical free fruit, vegetables, plants, preserves, honey and free range eggs available to buy at affordable prices.

The awaited return of the weekly market stall has been met with much excitement and enthusiasm by participants and volunteers. The community is invited to visit the site and to buy produce harvested on the day of the market stall from the community garden site.

Windmill Community Gardens is a service of the Millmead Children’s Centre and is open to the community to enjoy the weekly groups ranging from Home Ed, Wellbeing, Veg Box Scheme and Gardening Club.

The project is based on two, one acre sites in Dane Valley and takes referrals from a number of organisations supporting people back into work, developing skills and confidence. It also runs courses and has school, nursery, youth and community group visits where activities are tailored to suit the group.

The project sells fresh vegetable bags to Thanet residents in a non-profit-making scheme providing seasonal chemical free produce at very competitive prices, delivered direct to their customers doors.

Find out more at http://www.windmillcommunitygardens.org/