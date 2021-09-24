Go ‘Totally Locally’ with the Fiver Fest in Thanet this October

Thanet independent businesses are getting ready to take part in Fiver Fest, running from October 9-23.

The aim is for independent businesses to use their collective power to encourage people back to our town centres, to say thank you to customers who supported them during the testing times of covid restrictions and to prove that the small guys can compete with the online giants and the supermarkets.

Fiver Fest, part of the Totally Locally campaign, also highlights the contribution made to the isle economy through shopping local.

It is estimated that if every adult in Thanet spent £5 per week in local independent shops and businesses it would pump £29.6million into the isle economy. The knock-on effects of this would be increased local jobs and more vibrant high streets.

Fiver Fests are being run in Westgate, Birchington, Broadstairs and Ramsgate, and a local organiser is sought for Margate. If you are interested in volunteering for this role contact the admin of the margate.its happening page on Facebook.

Westgate-on-Sea’s independent traders held a meeting this week (pictured above) and are now busy planning lots of special shopping offers, which will be available to local residents and visitors to the town.

Westgate’s new team of Totally Locally volunteers say local grocers, bakers and cake-makers, gift and card shops, art galleries, electricians, bookshops, printers, hairdressers, newsagents, cafés and bars are just a few of the businesses who will be participating in Fiver Fest. They have also set up a Shop Local Westgate-on-Sea page on Facebook to promote the offers and are inviting Westgate’s locals to join and find out more about what their high streets’ traders and the Totally Locally volunteers are planning over the next few months.

The idea is for businesses to offer £5 bargains.

Thanet council will also be promoting Fiver Fest and has funded posters and is urging traders to use Totally Locally and Fiver Fest hashtags.

Find Totally Locally/Fiver Fest pages for Thanet towns on facebook