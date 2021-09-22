Man and pet bitten by escapee dogs in Cliftonville

Police and the council dog warden were called in after an incident in Cliftonville where a man and his dog were bitten by one of two dogs that had escaped from a nearby property.

Kent Police was called at 3.10pm yesterday (September 21) to the incident by the Walpole Bay Hotel in Fifth Avenue.

Members of the Walpole Bay Bowling Club assisted the man after hearing his calls for help .

A Kent Police spokesperson said: Officers attended the scene and it was established the victim and his dog were not seriously injured, but that two dogs were still loose without an owner.

“Enquiries were carried out with a dog warden to identify the animals and return them home.

“They were reported to have escaped from a local property and so the owner was given words of advice around keeping the dogs secure. Both parties agreed to resolve the matter without further police intervention.”

A Thanet council spokesperson added: ““The council’s dog warden was contacted by Kent Police yesterday (Tuesday 21 September) to check the microchips of two dogs involved in an incident outside the Walpole Bay Hotel.”