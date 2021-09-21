Bomb squad called in and area of Margate cordoned off after ‘suspected explosive’ found at property

An area of Margate has been cordoned off, with people evacuated from sites nearby and the closure of Morrisons and the Infinity Fitness gym following the discovery of a suspected explosive at a property in King Street.

The cordoned area also includes access to the Old Town and goes up as far as Margate Caves.

An Army bomb squad is currently on the scene alongside Kent police officers.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “While carrying out enquiries on the afternoon of Tuesday 21 September 2021, Kent Police officers located an item suspected to be a possible explosive at an address in King Street, Margate.

“A cordon has been put in place to ensure the scene is safe and a number of properties have been evacuated. Those that need to be evacuated have been notified.

“Officers remain at the scene and are liaising with a Ministry of Defence bomb disposal team, who are also in attendance.”