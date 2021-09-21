Bomb disposal team take away suspected explosive and cordon removed from Margate streets

A suspected explosive discovered in a Margate property today (September 21) has been taken away by an Army bomb disposal team.

An area around Morrisons and the Infinity Fitness gym at College Square and surrounding streets in Margate Old Town up to Margate Caves was sealed off by police following the discovery of a suspected explosive at a property in King Street.

Businesses were told to shut and a number of residents in the King Street area were evacuated.

The item was this evening deemed safe by the bomb squad and the cordon was removed at 8.30pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “While carrying out enquiries today, Kent Police officers located an item suspected to be a possible explosive at an address in King Street, Margate.

“A cordon was put in place to ensure the scene was safe and a number of properties were evacuated. A Ministry of Defence bomb disposal team attended and deemed the item safe. They have taken it away for disposal.

“The cordon was lifted shortly before 8.30pm. A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remains in custody.

“Officers would like to thank residents, businesses and the community for their patience and consideration while the matter was dealt with.”