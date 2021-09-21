Area of Northdown Park taped off by police following reported rape

September 21, 2021 Kathy Bailes News 0

An area has been cordoned off

An area of Northdown Park in Margate was taped off today (September 21) following a report that a woman was raped.

Kent Police were called to the park at 1.30am. A man who is known to the woman has been arrested.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers are currently in Cliftonville following a report that a woman was raped in Northdown Park at around 1.30am on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

“A 26-year-old man, who is known to the woman, has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in custody while enquiries continue.”

The cordon has now been removed.

