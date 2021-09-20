Murder, mayhem and mystery at Margate Caves

By Beverley Wilkins

There is foul play afoot this Halloween as the United Players Drama Group takes over The Margate Caves for two nights of murder, mayhem and mystery, deep beneath the streets of Margate in A Miscarriage of Justice – An Inspector Catchpole Mystery.

Set in Victorian Margate, A Miscarriage of Justice sees Inspector Catchpole face his most challenging case to date as he tries to solve the murder of Lady Lardedaah of Northdown Hall. All the detective knows is that she had a deadly secret to die for. Now he must look behind the facades of the numerous suspects and work out who is lying about where they were? Who is hiding desperate secrets? And, who is capable of MURDER….

Super sleuths are invited to The Margate Caves to watch the events unfold, sort the truth from the deception and try to solve the mystery before Inspector Catchpole’s final verdict. Will guests end the night basking in detective glory or suffer the fate of the murderer being too clever for them?

Accompanying the deadly doings will be a delicious, period-appropriate three-course dinner served in the award-winning visitor centre above the Caves. A cash bar will be available during the meal service.

A Miscarriage of Justice – An Inspector Catchpole Mystery will take place on Saturday October 30 and Sunday, October 31 from 7pm-10pm. Tickets are £40 to include three-course dinner. Guests must be over 16 and will be seated in tables of eight for dinner. Detective dress optional.

“Thanks to the United Players Drama Group there are going to be some very mysterious matters taking place in The Margate Caves this October,” said centre manager Kayleigh McMahon. “We can’t wait to welcome a legion of super sleuths to the Caves to cut through the clues and the capers and solve this deadly crime before Inspector Catchpole!”

The United Players is a long-standing dramatic group based in Chatham, which has been entertaining audiences throughout the county with their array of family-friendly productions for 40 years. Specialising in medieval theatre, classic drama, historical drama and pantomime, they have delighted and perplexed audiences in equal measure with their many murder mystery events, set over a range of time periods and situations.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to perform in such a unique setting, as it sets the stage for our newest murder mystery,” said Iain Carter, Chairman and Script Writer, United Players. “We are very proud to be able to support another amazing community funded project.”

Places are strictly limited so to secure your tickets for A Miscarriage of Justice – An Inspector Catchpole Mystery go to www.margatecaves.co.uk/post/murdermystery