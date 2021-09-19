Obituary: Norma Wall of Broadstairs

Norma Wall, of Broadstairs, Kent, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 4th, 2021.

The beloved mother is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. They include sons David Wall, Gary Wall (Katie Wall), and Robert Wall, as well as daughter Jo Silva (David Silva). Grandchildren Michael Silva (Jessica Silva), Jennifer Silva, Carly Glazner (Cody Glazner), Kelly Wall (Brad Young), and Bryan Wall (Katarina Popovic). Great grandchildren Mackenzie Silva, Emily Silva, Alexandra Silva, Cade Silva, Ariana Silva, Caleb Silva, Mia Glazner, and Danielle Glazner.

Momma was truly one of God’s unique children. Full of life, exuberance and adventure. Brave, compassionate, kind and generous. Her faith could move mountains. Mom’s heart was as big as the state of Texas, her home away from home. Mom will be missed more than words can say.

A Mass will be held at St. Ethelbert’s on Tuesday, 21st September at 1:30pm. The Cremation Service will be held at Thanet Crematorium, Manston Road, CT9 4LY, at 3:15pm.

Donations to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity https://www.gosh.org/ can be made in lieu of flowers.