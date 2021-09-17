Invite to charity car wash at Ramsgate fire station

Firefighters at Ramsgate station will be raising charity cash with a car wash tomorrow (September 18)

The crew is raising money for the Firefighters Charity. The organisation helps former and current firefighters with services including rehabilitation and nursing and also aids bereaved families of fire personnel.

The car wash takes place from 10am to 3pm at Ramsgate Fire Station in Newington Road. You’ll also be able to have a chat to the crew, who will be offering advice on home safety, road safety and seasonal fire safety.