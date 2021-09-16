Thanet Lions Ladies basketball team to return to courts after four year break

After a four-year hiatus Thanet Lions Ladies basketball team is back and recruiting for new players.

Organiser Liv Miller said: “We are looking for anybody over the age of 14 to join our team. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve never played basketball or you have lots of experience; we are accepting of everyone.

“With the lack of socialising and exercising over the past year, this is a perfect opportunity to get back out there, get your fitness back and have fun with friends! Our aim is to create a friendly, bubbly environment where everybody gets to exercise while having fun.”

Training days and times are to be confirmed but will most likely take place in Westgate-On-Sea. Training will take place once a week alongside the season matches.

Text Liv on 07955212602 if you would like to sign up or if you’d like more information.