Man remanded over cannabis plants found in Minster

A suspect has appeared in court charged in connection with a cannabis cultivation at a commercial unit in Minster.

On Monday September 13, officers from the Thanet Multi-agency Task Force (Thanet MTF) attended the premises in Telegraph Hill following a report of suspicious activity in the area.

Within the unit, an internal structure was found which housed 102 young cannabis plants, growing equipment and living accommodation.

Florian Ruzi, 37, of Laundry Road, Minster, was charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, possessing a false identity document, and dishonestly using electricity.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 15) where he was remanded in custody. The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.