Pitchside with the Rams: A win over Faversham Town

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (0) 2 Faversham Town (0) 1

52 Peck 59 Harding

57 Ajayi

Ramsgate welcomed Faversham to the WW Martin Community stadium for the first evening game of the season yesterday (September 14) and under floodlights the ground looked resplendent with all the improvements.

Faversham came into this game with two wins and two defeats from their opening league games. They were facing a still unbeaten Ramsgate in the league with two wins and two draws.

There was brisk early action, with a dampness in the air and on the 3G playing surface this certainly sped it up, with both sides moving the ball quickly across the greasy surface. There was plenty of early action but not a great deal of quality in the first 10 minutes.

In the 11th minute there was a blistering run from Aboagye down the Ramsgate right passing several Faversham defenders before crossing to Ajayi who won a corner which the defence cleared.

At 18 minutes Peck received a yellow card deep in the Faversham half, a long ball played forward for Oluwasemo to run onto, he shot just wide of the Ramsgate goal. The game took a lull and was very even with neither side really threating the goal, although still entertaining the keepers had virtually nothing to do. The half time whistle blew with no goals.

Ramsgate was straight on the attack at the start of the second half, forcing Faversham back. Ramsgate finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute from a corner, a goal mouth scramble and eventually the ball fell at Peck’s feet to rifle it into the rough of the net from close range.

The game opened up after the goal, a great chance for Faversham heading just wide with Oluwasemo. In the 57th min Rams doubled their lead with the ball crossed by Peck who had beaten a couple of challenges to cross to the back post to Ajayi, He struck the ball with such force Watkins could not keep it out. Immediately after, Faversham were back in the game in the 59th minute with a long range effort from Harding fired into the corner of the net past a disappearing Russell dive.

The game settled with both teams creating chances, much improved on the first half. There was a great save by Russell in the 70th minute from another long range effort by Harding, The pressure was building and Faversham attacked with long throws coming in from Chambers but the Rams defence seemed able to cope with these as Faversham seem to use it every time.

Rams Jadama seems to be drawing fouls nearly every time he’s on the ball in midfield breaking up the play. Faversham were pushing for the equaliser but Rams were resolute in their defence.

Entering time added on, the referee indicated an additional 4 minutes. Rams took the ball in to the corner, winning free kicks and running down the clock. There was one last effort from Faversham winning a corner, but Russell saved and the ref blew for full time. Ramsgate held on for the win 2 – 1.

Teams:

Ramsgate:

Russell, Aboagye, Williams, Emptage, Olopade, Peck(Y17), Chapman(C), Miller(off67), Ajayi(Y93), Coyle, Jadama

Subs – Prescott, Chiedoze(on67), Takalobighasi, Baker-Moran, Kennelly

Faversham Town:

Watkins, Jones, Lyoubi, Bourne, Chambers, Dos Santos, Harding(C), Oluwasemo(Y44), Campbell, Spencer(off75)

Subs – Eyles, Denny, Bewick(on75), Woodcock, Ogboe

Man of the Match: Tijan Jadama

Attendance: 341

Ramsgate next matches

18 Sep Away at Sevenoaks Town

25 Sep Home to Sutton Common Rovers FA Trophy