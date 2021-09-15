Interim director named for Turner Contemporary as Victoria Pomery moves to new role

Turner Contemporary’s head of exhibitions will become appointed interim director following the departure of Victoria Pomery this week.

Victoria steps down from her post to take up the role of Chief Executive at The Box in Plymouth – a newly opened £47milllion museum, gallery and archive. She has been at the helm of Turner Contemporary for 19 years, overseeing the gallery’s first 10 years of operation. Pomery oversaw the capital project which delivered the David Chipperfield building on Margate seafront. She was awarded an OBE for her services to the arts in 2012 and an Honorary Doctorate from University of Kent in 2020.

She has led an internationally renowned programme of exhibitions and commissions, establishing a creative and exciting reputation for Turner Contemporary.

Head of exhibitions Sarah Martin will step up to the role of interim director.

Sarah joined Turner Contemporary as exhibitions curator in April 2007. She had previously worked at Camden Arts Centre and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead in the lead up to, and after, the opening of the new building. She has also worked at Whitechapel Gallery and Brighton Museum and Art Gallery.

Sarah takes on the interim role as Turner Contemporary celebrates its 10th anniversary. The gallery’s current programme includes ‘The Tourists: Ellen Harvey & JMW Turner’ as well as ‘Ashes’ by Steve McQueen. Barbara Walker’s ‘Place Space and Who’ is also on show at the gallery.