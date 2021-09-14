Mixed media exhibition Stifle to open at Hold Creative Spaces in Ramsgate

Artist Nick Page will be exhibiting 16 pieces at Hold Creative Spaces in Ramsgate this month.

Stifle is a mixed media show with video, music and sculptural pictures. It is a personal response to the covid lockdowns and the theme is stifled potential.

Nick grew up in West Kent and did a fine art degree in Bath in the ’80s.

He said: “I moved to Manchester in the Madchester days and did another degree (an MPhil) . I worked for a few years doing 3D animation in the games industry, the technical skill learned is now handy.

“This was all interspersed with a half successful attempt to drive Route 66 in America (twice), and explorations of East Africa.

“I returned to Kent 8 years ago as I wanted to be by the sea and to be able to see Europe, whilst having London close to hand.”

Since living in Ramsgate local projects have included collaborating with artist Ruth Rollason to create a trilogy of multi-media pieces for the Ramsgate Festival of Sound from its inception until last year. He is also a founder member of the Meridian 541 group that hosted monthly events at Archive up until the Covid pandemic.

Stifle includes a sound and video piece and then two separate series of works.

It runs from September 24 until October 3.

Hold Creative Spaces is at Penstone House, Albert Street, Ramsgate. Opening hours are Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 10am to 6pm and Sat/Sun 11am to 5pm.