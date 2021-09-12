Photos: Colourful fun for Ramsgate Carnival 2021

Sunshine, crowds and a Honey Monster could be found in Ramsgate today (September 12) with the return of the town carnival.

Floats moved off from Royal Esplanade and travelled through Paragon, Royal and Harbour Parade, Plains of Waterloo, King and Queen Streets, Westcliff Road, Grange Road and back to Royal Esplanade.

As well as carnival courts, a Medway Queen float and a Morris/Steam Punk troop there was also the highly creative Making Waves float, featuring a replica sculpture of the iconic Pfizer Hands and Molecule sculpture on Ramsgate’s West Cliff, and highlighting both the joys of swimming in the sea and the threats to the environment of rising sea levels from climate change and pollution.

By working collaboratively the community groups behind Making Waves created a wonderful spectacle, without spending a penny on materials! Instigated by the group of Ramsgate sea swimmers behind the recent Swimmers Blanket and Swimzone installation on the High Street, it was supported by Ramsgate Town Council, Addington Street Community Group, Western Undercliff Regeneration Group, Ramsgate Litter Pickers, Ramsgate Arts,, Great British Carnival and Tales of Moon Lane children’s bookshop. Everything used to decorate the float was created from materials that were reused, recycled or litter picked in the local area.

Carnival judges were so impressed that The Swimmers took the top prize.

The afternoon also included music, stalls and prizegiving at Government Acre.