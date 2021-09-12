Margate Coastguard and fire service called in after child gets stuck in hole at Kingsgate Bay cliff

A child had to be rescued after getting stuck in a hole in the cliff at Kingsgate Bay today (September 12)

HM Coastguard Margate were tasked by UK Coastguard to attend at 2.30pm.

On arrival it was established the child had climbed the cliff and got into a cave and was unable to get back down.

Coastguard officers were devising a plan of how they would get the child out and although they could have sent an officer over the cliff they decided the best way would be to ask for the assistance of Kent Fire and Rescue with a ladder.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene at 2.56pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Whiteness Road, Broadstairs by the Coastguard to a young person that had climbed into a cave and was unable to get back down. Crews used a short extension ladder and walked them down to be reunited with their parents.”

A HM Coastguard Margate spokesperson added: “It was a great bit of interagency working.”

Crews finished at the scene at 3.19pm