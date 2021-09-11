Woman’s body found at Margate harbour following missing person report

A woman’s body has been discovered at Margate seafront following a multi-agency operation this morning.

Police, both Margate RNLI boats, Margate and Herne Bay Coastguards, the rescue helicopter and the fire service attended a call out in the Margate harbour area just after 3am to a report of a missing woman.

At 5.45am the body of a woman was discovered in the harbour area. She was declared deceased at the scene. Kent Police say at present no suspicious circumstances have been identified.

Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries and will prepare a report for the coroner.