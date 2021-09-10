Exhibition of 130 art pieces to celebrate 130th year of Lovelys in Cliftonville

An exhibition celebrating 130 years of Lovelys shop and gallery and featuring 130 pieces of art opens tomorrow (September 11).

The art has been created by local, national and emerging artists and runs until October 9.

The show is an eclectic mix of established painters, printmakers, illustrators, photographers, sculptors, first time exhibitors and many much loved Lovelys’ artists past and present.

The opening day will include a chance for drinks between 1pm and 4pm.

All money raised from the exhibition hanging fee, and any donations made during the show, will be donated to the Pilgrims Hospices.

In July, Lovelys in Northdown Road marked its 130th year with a weekend of talks, drawing, bunting making, Prosecco and cake.

Customers are asked to continue wearing face coverings (unless exempt) whilst visiting the gallery &and shop.

Lovelys gallery and art shop was established in 1891 by Edward Lovely. It is still owned and run by the Lovely family and offers fine art originals and limited editions exhibited over two floors, a specialist bespoke framing and restoration service as well as an extensive art materials department.

Edward Lovely opened the first shop in Margate High Street. He was one of the first traders to import lengths of picture moulding from Germany, a revolutionary step at the time.

In 1912 a further shop was purchased next door to expand into selling art materials. In 1925 another shop was opened in Ramsgate.

Lovelys stayed open during two world wars despite the Margate shop being bombed. Edward’s son Henry, also in the business, was a Master of the Fine Art Trade Guild and is believed to have designed the trade logo, still used today. He met many famous artists including L.S.Lowry and Walter Sickert also frequented Lovelys. In the 1950s Henry Lovely was fortunate to be asked to restore a painting attributed to Rubens.

The present Northdown Road shop was bought in 1951. Henry’s son, John, joined the business after training at the National Gallery. In 1970 the Margate and Ramsgate shops were sold and the Northdown Road site was considerably enlarged. The shop is now run by the fourth generation of the Lovely family, Caroline.