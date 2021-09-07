Fire crew rescues young fox struggling in water at Ramsgate harbour

Photos by Mark Stanford
A young fox who was struggling to get ashore at Ramsgate harbour was rescued by Thanet firefighters yesterday (September 6).
The crew were called in at 9.50pm after a security guard at the dock office spotted the distressed fox under the gangway as the tide was coming in.
The exhausted animal was struggling to make it to safety while another fox was waiting for it on the Hover pad area.
A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a young fox stranded on the harbour wall in Military Road, Ramsgate.
“One fire engine attended and crew used a reach pole to bring the cub to safety. The fox was uninjured and released back into the wild, where he reunited with another cub that was waiting nearby and the furry pair ran off together.”
That’s a nice story for a change. Well done the Fire & Rescue team.
Well done and thank you to all involved
i am sure some of sir roger gayle,s tory mates , could have dealt with this ?
It is great that animals in distress can get help as well as human’s thanks to the humane system we have in the UK.
I saw a lifeguard getting a dog to safety in Westgate Bay last week.
Sad about the snide comment above though.
Some people just don’t like animals and they’re the people who I really dislike 👎 I think this is nice and I’m so glad our services will also help animals too 😊 what a wonderful story
A super story.
Well done to the fire service and for the person who called it in.