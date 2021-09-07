Fire crew rescues young fox struggling in water at Ramsgate harbour

Photos by Mark Stanford

A young fox who was struggling to get ashore at Ramsgate harbour was rescued by Thanet firefighters yesterday (September 6).

The crew were called in at 9.50pm after a security guard at the dock office spotted the distressed fox under the gangway as the tide was coming in.

The exhausted animal was struggling to make it to safety while another fox was waiting for it on the Hover pad area.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a young fox stranded on the harbour wall in Military Road, Ramsgate.

“One fire engine attended and crew used a reach pole to bring the cub to safety. The fox was uninjured and released back into the wild, where he reunited with another cub that was waiting nearby and the furry pair ran off together.”