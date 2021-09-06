Little ones settle into life at Ramsgate Arts Primary School

Four year olds are already settling into life with a smile at Ramsgate Arts Primary School.

The new Reception group has already explored the specially-designed early years centre, played with games and toys, enjoyed a range of activities in the outdoor play area including dressing up and met their new classmates.

Children are in two groups of 30 with one coming to into school in the mornings and the other during afternoons for the first three weeks to ease transition into full time learning.

As well as familiarising themselves with the school, its environment and the RAPS way of life, the children’s voyage of discovery has already seen lots of interactive fun sessions including making flower soup in water trays, creating recipes using real life food in the mud kitchen, painting, messy foam play, drawing and making music on the stage.

Circle time game sessions have been about learning names and collaboration, while each day is completed with singing nursery rhymes together and a story about starting school.

Sophie Spurrier is Early Years Foundation Studies Lead. She said: “The children have settled so well into life at RAPS and they have only been here a short while.

“Being in smaller groups and only part time to start with allows them to really get to know their new school environment, practice routines, get to know their teachers and make new friends on a more intimate level.

“We have found from recent years that this helps the children to gain confidence and independence rapidly which has certainly been the case this year too. It is like they have always been here.

“Starting school is such a big step for little ones and their families and having the stay and play sessions, parent meetings, home visits and picnics before the summer holidays had a hugely positive impact on how well the children have started their life at RAPS. We are all very excited for the year ahead of us.”

Head of School Nick Budge said: “This is the beginning of an amazing educational journey for our little ones at RAPS – they clearly already feel comfortable and safe in their new surroundings, and they have settled in so well with their classmates, teachers and other staff.”

Ramsgate Arts Primary School focuses on specialist teaching of arts subjects including dance, music, drama and art, in specially-designed studios, while also delivering a broad primary curriculum.