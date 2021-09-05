Police called to ‘intoxicated’ man with ‘knife’ in Cliftonville

A man has been taken to hospital after police were called to an incident in Cliftonville today (September 5).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 12.25pm to a report of threatening behaviour involving a man who appeared to be in an intoxicated state at a location in Sandhurst Place.

“The man was also said to have also been holding what appeared to be a knife. Police attended and located the suspect a short distance away. He was detained and has been taken to hospital.”