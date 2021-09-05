Events in Ramsgate to mark Pugin Week

By Dan Thompson

This week is the start of Pugin Week, a celebration of one of the greatest architects of the 19th century, focusing on his Ramsgate connections.

Augustus Pugin (1812-52), is best known for the Gothic interiors, furnishings and fittings of the Houses of Parliament. He moved to Ramsgate with his family in 1843, where he designed and built The Grange. As a Catholic convert, Pugin wanted to design and build a church with his own funds and in 1845 began St Augustine’s Church.

After his death in 1852, his eldest son Edward took up his successful practice.

For The Pugin Lecture 2021, Dr Gerard Hyland will give a talk on Edward’s life and works, illustrated with photographs of Pugin’s buildings from his recent publication. The lecture is on Wednesday, September 8, at 7.30pm, at St Augustine’s.

On Saturday, September 11, there’s a Pilgrimage guided walk from Canterbury. People who want to join the walk can meet at Ramsgate railway station at 7.15am or Canterbury Westgate at 8.05am. Lunch will be at Minster Abbey Tea Rooms, and a bus ride will cover part of the route. To reserve a place contact tour guide Andrew Kelly on apjkelly@hotmail.com

There will be a guided walk through Pugin’s Ramsgate on Sunday, September 12, from 2pm, costing £5 and meeting by the bust of Edward Pugin by the Granville Cinema. The guide will be Ramsgate resident Catriona Blaker, founder of the Pugin Society.

On September 14, there will be a Pugin Anniversary Mass at midday, at St Augustine’s.

The same venue will host guided tours and a children’s discovery trail on September 18, from 10am – 4pm. The guided tours for the adults will cost £4, and discovery trail £1.

An exhibition of art inspired by the Augustine Camino pilgrimage route will be held at St Augustine’s on 11th, 13th and from 15th – 17th September, from 1pm-3pm.

For more information about the Pugin family and their connections to Ramsgate, visit www.thepuginsociety.co.uk