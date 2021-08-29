Broadstairs CC 1st XI suffer defeat away to Old Wilsonians

Broadstairs’ slim hopes of Division 1 next season were dashed this week as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat away to promotion rivals Old Wilsonians.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors were hoping to take the opportunity to post a sizeable total. However, a succession of early wickets saw them struggling at 72-4 and having to rebuild.

Andrew Bailey took the challenge on and together with Tom Marshall, they moved the score onto 116 before Bailey (45) was adjudged LBW. This was the first of a succession of close decisions that went against the Seasiders and on a different day, could have gone the other way.

Farjad Yasir’s 20 runs in his first appearance for the 1st XI this season was the highlight of the closing stages of the innings and Broadstairs faltered to 160 all out in the 49th over.

This modest total was always going to be a challenge to defend and Old Wilsonians eased their way to victory with the loss of five wickets, shared amongst Chris Kidd (2), Harry Carter, Callum Morgan and Jamie Dewell.

The defeat was only the second for Broadstairs in eight matches but importantly, they have lost all four of the head-to-head encounters with the other promotion contenders. In the final reckoning, it will be this lack of form against their closest rivals that will have cost them progression to Division 1.

To close off the season next week, Broadstairs host 4th place OD CUACO, a match they will need to win to ensure they finish in 3rd place.