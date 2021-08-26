NHS internet failure affects surgeries across Kent

A Kent-wide NHS internet failure this morning (August 26) means surgeries across the county are unable to book appointments or access patient information.

A notice from Birchington Medical Centre says: “All NHS IT systems are down across the whole of Kent due to major server failure. As a result we can’t book any appointments at this time.

If you have any urgent needs please contact 111 in the first instance.”

The outage also affects NHS services in the community. A message from Kent Community Health Trust says: “f you are trying to contact our community hospitals, some of our phone lines are affected by a national network issue.”

IT systems at the covid vaccination clinic at Saga are up and running.

More details as we get them