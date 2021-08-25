The Cliftonville Games return this weekend

The Cliftonville Games are back this weekend with lots of free activities for youngsters to enjoy.
The annual event, organised by GRASS Cliftonville, had some 5,000 people attend in 2019. The 2020 Games had to be cancelled due to covid restrictions but now it is back at The Oval Bandstand and Lawns with races, emergency service displays, interactive theatre and more.
The fun will include:
Free bouncy castles
Visit the Fire engine
Come see the Police car
Interactive Theatre
Sand art
Colouring and Art
Community races
Children’s races
Egg and spoon races
Sack races
Free juice and fruit
Family rave at 3pm
The Games take place on Saturday (August 28) from noon until 5pm.