The Cliftonville Games return this weekend

The Cliftonville Games are back this weekend with lots of free activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The annual event, organised by GRASS Cliftonville, had some 5,000 people attend in 2019. The 2020 Games had to be cancelled due to covid restrictions but now it is back at The Oval Bandstand and Lawns with races, emergency service displays, interactive theatre and more.

The fun will include:

Free bouncy castles

Visit the Fire engine

Come see the Police car

Interactive Theatre

Sand art

Colouring and Art

Community races

Children’s races

Egg and spoon races

Sack races

Free juice and fruit

Family rave at 3pm

The Games take place on Saturday (August 28) from noon until 5pm.