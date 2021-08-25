Get ready for free ‘Family Mile’ fun day in Ramsgate

A free family mile event will take place at King George VI Park in Ramsgate on Friday, August 27 from 11am to 2pm.

The event, rescheduled from July, invites families to ‘do the mile their way’ and will also have lots of fun activities on offer

These include:

Scavenger Hunts

Interactive Nature Miles

Fun workouts

Games

Create our Mascot Competition

Local Community Services showcasing health and wellbeing

The Family Mile offers a starting point to a healthier and happier life, whether it’s walking the dog, pushing the pram, scooting with the kids, or simply walking together as family! The event at King George VI Park, will bring families together from all over Thanet to do ‘Their Mile, Their Way.’ Expect exciting activities, fantastic giveaways, upbeat music, and open green spaces where the children (and parents) can put down their phones and tablets and have some outdoors fun – all completely free.

Mascot Competition

Youngsters can help design a Mason Mile mascot with mascot design packs available on the day. Children can enter the competition for a chance to work with a professional designer and bring their creation to life! Head to www.themasonmile.com on how to enter and relevant Terms & Conditions.

Download the free Mason Mile App beforehand (available on the App Store and Google Play) and join a friendly, supportive digital community where you can keep up to date with all the latest announcements.

The event is being held alongside Kent Association for the Blind