The Kent Country Show is coming to Quex

The Kent Country Show takes place at Quex Park this bank holiday weekend.

Attractions will include The Equestrienne Stunt Team, heavy horse displays, gundog displays, Inspire Motorbike and BMX Stunt Team, the Dog and Duck Show, falconry displays by Ange and Rick, History Revisited and archery.

There will also be cookery demonstrations throughout the day and exhibitors with an array of quality products for sale, including small producers with some food and drink on offer.

This year Quex is also celebrating 200 years of the Waterloo Tower, which was built in 1819 (Covid has delayed the celebrations). The Waterloo Tower contains 12 bells which will be rung at approximately 3.45pm on both days. The Tower will be open for people marvel at and experts will be there to explain its history and answer any questions.

Talented rural crafters will be demonstrating how they make the goods they sell at the show. Learn about stick making, pottery, woodturning, metal work and forging, and watch the speed chainsaw carving team transform logs.

There will be aerial circus displays three times each day performed to the Greatest Showman and there will be magic shows.

The Buccaneers Musical will also be there with performances throughout the day and there will be wrestling and live music.

The We love Dogs area will be the site of a charity fun dog show with some 20 classes, an owner and celebrity lookalike competition, agility, Dogs Got Talent, flyball and more.

Younger visitors can meet Stormtroopers and superheroes, see puppet shows, including Punch and Judy, and visit Gemma’s Petting Farm,

The Kent Country Show is on August 29-30,10am – 5pm, at Quex Park, Park Lane, Birchington.

Ticket prices

On the gate:

Adults £9.50

Concessions £9

Children £4.50 (5-13 yrs)

Under 5s get in free

Online

Adults £8.50

Concessions £8

Children £4 (5-13 yrs)

Under 5s get in free

For ticket info and to book visit: www.thekentcountryshow.co.uk.