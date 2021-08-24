Ceramics and sound from Hong Kong and the UK combined for Quex House art exhibition

Historic Quex House in Birchington becomes home to a contemporary art exhibition this week.

Four artists exhibiting together make up No Interdependent Origins, an exhibition bringing together ceramics and sound through the house’s historic rooms.

The work marks the end of a remote residency for two Hong Kong ceramic artists, who were paired with two UK artists working in sound.

The Hong Kong artists, Annie Wan and Lau Yat Wai, were due to visit the UK, but when Covid restrictions made that impossible they were instead taken on a virtual tour of the property by Thanet artists Emily Peasgood and Dan Thompson.

Annie Wan has made a series of ceramic works which are the ghosts of colonial era books, displayed in the house’s library alongside a sound work by Emily Peasgood which tells the story of the forgotten women of the Powell-Cotton family.

Lau Yat Wai has made a series of sculptures of colonial-era structures in Hong Kong, including the Cenotaph, the historic Court House, and a post box, encrusted as if they have drowned and been under water. Dan Thompson has responded with a narrative which weaves together the history of water, the Apollo 8 mission, the etymology of British place names and colonial Hong Kong.

No Interdependent Origins is part of Interbeing, a China-UK ceramics and sound collaborative project taking place throughout 2021. It explores cultural exchange between the two different making cultures the disciplines of ceramics and sound art.

This Friday (August 27) the house is open for an Artistic Experience Day.

At 12pm, there will be a creative writing workshop with Dan Thompson, looking at unreliable narrators and contested stories.

At 2.30pm, you can join a tour of the exhibition with curators Kay Aplin and Joseph Young.

At 3pm, directly after the tour, join a presentation about the Interbeing project and a Q&A with Aplin, Young and Inbal Livne (Head of Collections and Engagement, Powell-Cotton Museum).

The events are free and there is no need to book.

After Friday, the exhibition will be available to view online at www.powell-cottonmuseum.org