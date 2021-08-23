Family art works to go on show at York Street Gallery

An exhibition of art by members of a Thanet family will go on show in Ramsgate this week.

Mick Cairns, from Ramsgate, daughters Sally-Ann Bullock and Mandy Cairns and Sally-Ann’s mum-in-law Lesley Bullock will display their works at the York Street Gallery from August 25 until September 1.

Mick, who is also one of the artists selected for urner Contemporary’s Open 2021 exhibition this autumn, says the group all “share a common interest.”

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4pm and Sunday/Bank Holiday Monday 11am to 4pm.