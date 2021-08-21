Police called after little boy found wandering in Newington – now reunited with mum

Police officers have located the mum of a little boy who was found alone in Newington this morning (August 21).

A couple found the little lad, thought to be aged two or three and just wearing his nappy, in Newington Road and called police.

Officers carried out a door knock in the area to track down where the child was missing from.

Kent Police say his mum has been found and reunited with her son.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Newington Road, Ramsgate at 8.10am following a report that an unaccompanied child had been seen in the area.

“Officers attended and the child’s mother was located nearby.”