Dreamland Heritage Trust launch virtual exhibition to mark more than 100 years of the Scenic Railway

The history and heritage of the Scenic Railway at Dreamland Margate will be celebrated this week when the Dreamland Heritage Trust launches its first ever virtual exhibition.

The Scenic 100 virtual exhibition showcases the incredible history of the Scenic Railway from its launch on July 3, 1920, up to the present day. The pioneering rollercoaster, the oldest in the country, has stood at the heart of Margate for more than 100 years.

Visitors can navigate the two virtual galleries and cinema room and find out about the history of the ride using their phones or computer devices.

The virtual exhibition has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and developed with the creative team at Westcoast Kent Community Interest Company -based at Olby’s Creative hub in Margate – and the virtual tour company 360vista.

The exhibition forms part of The Dreamland Heritage Trust and Dreamland Margate’s programme of events designed to celebrate the century milestone in the park’s history.

Events planned to mark the big year in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Scenic 100 Exhibition can be seen at: https://olbyscreativehub.co.uk/DreamTrust19July/index.htm

A second exhibition, Dreamland 100, will be launched in the autumn.