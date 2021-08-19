Consultation opens on whether to keep waste centre booking system in place

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of the booking system for Kent County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

Introduced as an emergency measure for social distancing during the pandemic, the booking system has evolved in response to customer feedback and the easing of restrictions.

Now a consultation has been launched to ask for views on whether its use should continue.

Kent County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Susan Carey, said: “The booking system has been one of the ways we have been able to keep visitors and staff safe at our HWRCs.

“We know, from people surveyed, that it has proved popular with the majority who have taken part in our questionnaires, but we want to hear from those who may not have shared their thoughts with us before.

“We are therefore canvassing wider views on the booking system and I would like to encourage as many people as possible, no matter the type of experience they have had, to take part in the consultation.”

Kent’s 18 HWRCs have been back at full capacity since July 19 with slots available every half hour through the council’s website.

Customers without internet access or an email address can call KCC’s contact centre.

There is no limit to the number of visits that can be made and bookings can be amended or cancelled

Bookings can currently be made for the next day and up to a month in advance

In a normal year, 140,000 tonnes of waste are taken to the HWRCs for disposal in 3.3 million visits

What cannot be recycled is turned into energy and less than 1% is sent to landfill

KCC’s website also has advice for residents on how to reduce or reuse waste as part of the Kent Green Action campaign.

The consultation opens today (August 19) and residents have until September 30 to give their views by completing the consultation questionnaire at www.kent.gov.uk/wasteconsultation.

For queries or requests for hard copies, email wastedisposalstrategy@kent.gov.uk or call 03000 41 73 73 using the reference HWRC Consultation.