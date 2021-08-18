Margate FC teams up with Age UK Thanet for walking football sessions

Margate Football Club has announced a new partnership with the Age UK Thanet charity as they look to reconnect people after the global pandemic.

The club has offered use of the five a side pitches to the charity which will host an hour’s session of walking football to their users in Thanet.

Users that enjoy the sessions will be encouraged to join the club’s Walking Football Team and attend first team games at Hartsdown Park this season.

General Manager Deny Wilson said: “This partnership with Age UK Thanet yet again signposts our commitment to further enhancing our role within the community. It is a great initiative that will reconnect people after such a devastating pandemic that has caused so much pain for people and also caused a lot of loneliness.

“We hope that this partnership will not only reconnect people through football but also show the participants that from this initiative there are wider opportunities to meet new people and also give them a new interest in Margate FC”.

The sessions will run between 10am-11am on Tuesday mornings and are free to all with user.

Anyone who would like to use the service is asked to contact Age UK Thanet on 01843 223881.