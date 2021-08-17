Appeal to find missing man last seen in Margate

Photo Kent Police

UPDATE: Peter has been found safe and well. 

 

Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been reported missing in Margate.

Peter Wedge was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town at around 11.30pm yesterday (August 16).

The 61-year-old, who is from the Herne Bay area, is described as being 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build and with short grey hair.

He is reported to have been wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers when last seen and was carrying a black cap and coat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting 17-0013.

