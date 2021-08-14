Young cat and dead kittens found tied in pillowcase in Dane Valley

A young cat and three dead kittens have been found tied up in a pillow case in Dane Valley.

The sad discovery was made by a dog walker on Wednesday (August 11).

The young cat, which is not chipped, is currently being looked after by Mary Knott from Cats in Crisis.

She said: “I don’t know if this is the mother of the kittens. She appears in good condition and I think she is quite young. She is very unsettled still from her ordeal.

“She was cared for originally overnight by a neighbour – the person who found her – but as he has big dogs she couldn’t stay there so she is now with me.

“She is not feral so could very well be someone’s cat. I was wondering if anyone was missing her.

“ Given the horrid situation with the dogs who killed the cat near where I live, I would hate her owner to think she was another casualty. Any help locating her owner would be much appreciated.

“I have called her after the patron saint of cats – Gertrude – however she has been a dirty Gertie as she doesn’t seem to know what a litter tray is for and has pooped in her bed!”

Gertie is due for a vet check up on Tuesday.

If she belongs to you get in touch with Mary by emailing maryknott.cic@gmail.com