Young cat and dead kittens found tied in pillowcase in Dane Valley

A young cat and three dead kittens have been found tied up in a pillow case in Dane Valley.
The sad discovery was made by a dog walker on Wednesday (August 11).
The young cat, which is not chipped, is currently being looked after by Mary Knott from Cats in Crisis.
She said: “I don’t know if this is the mother of the kittens. She appears in good condition and I think she is quite young. She is very unsettled still from her ordeal.
“She was cared for originally overnight by a neighbour – the person who found her – but as he has big dogs she couldn’t stay there so she is now with me.
“She is not feral so could very well be someone’s cat. I was wondering if anyone was missing her.
“ Given the horrid situation with the dogs who killed the cat near where I live, I would hate her owner to think she was another casualty. Any help locating her owner would be much appreciated.
“I have called her after the patron saint of cats – Gertrude – however she has been a dirty Gertie as she doesn’t seem to know what a litter tray is for and has pooped in her bed!”
Gertie is due for a vet check up on Tuesday.
If she belongs to you get in touch with Mary by emailing maryknott.cic@gmail.com