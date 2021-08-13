Ramsgate mayor invites key workers and volunteers to thank you party

A thank you event for key workers and volunteers who carried on throughout the pandemic has been organised by Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara.

The event on Sunday (August 15) is to celebrate the support given to the community during the pandemic.

Cllr Ara said: “We have organised this event to say thank you to all of our key-workers and volunteers, who have carried on working, throughout the pandemic, to support our community.

“If you are a key-worker, or you know someone who is, please invite them, and come along yourself and join us. We will have a keyring gift, individually designed by pupils from our local schools, from infants, up to college students. There will be live music, poetry readings and refreshments. I look forward to seeing you all on Sunday.”

The event will be held at Charlotte Court (behind the Horse and Groom pub) from 11am to 3pm.