Artists set to stage their own ‘Royal Academy’ Summer show in Ramsgate

If you like all your art in one space then your appetite will be satiated at The Front Room in Bellevue Road when 30 artists pack the intimate gallery for Ramsgate’s very own R.A. Summer Show.

The exhibition has been conceived, organised and curated by resident Harry Pye who came up with the idea when asked if he was submitting work for this year’s Royal Academy Summer Show.

His decision was to put his effort into a Ramsgate Summer exhibition instead. The works are hung high and tightly curated in a similar fashion to the RA in Piccadilly. Artists chosen either live and work in Ramsgate, make work about Ramsgate, have links to the town or are on this year’s selection committee for the RA summer show.

The show is for everyone and is free. For anyone looking for inspiration come and take a look and chat to the artists in the gallery.

Harry champions the idea of a level playing field for all artists so there will be a wide range of work, subject and media from well known international names as well as artists closer to home. Expect to see prints, photographs, drawing, painting and sculpture across a range of subjects such as portraits, landscapes, abstracts and humour.

Artists who have made work about Ramsgate are; Gordon Beswick, John Duffin, Christian Furr, Corin Johnson, Hugh Mendes, Twinkle Troughton and Leonie Woods.

These will hang next to those who live and/or work in Ramsgate such as; Felicity Allen, Russell Chater, Julia Rogers, Carson Parkin-Fairley, Jessica Voorsanger, Helen Smith, Hazel Thomson, Elizabeth Cake, Russell Chater, Ben Dickson, Lisa Hawkins, Bob & Roberta Smith, Owen Thomas, Julian Wakeling

Added to this will be work by artists linked to the R.A. such as; Sir Peter Blake, Sadie Hennessy, Gary Hume, Jock McFadyen, Chris Ofili, and Humphrey Ocean

The show will be open to the public between 11am and 6pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Friday, August 20 and Sunday, September 12.

The Front Room Art Gallery, 10 Bellevue Road, Ramsgate.